Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $5,023,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.96.

ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.62. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

