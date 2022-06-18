Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 177.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.60 and its 200 day moving average is $473.62. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

