Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $290.90 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

