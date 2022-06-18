Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 422 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average of $250.29. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

