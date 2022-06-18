24,950 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $445.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

