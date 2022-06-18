Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

