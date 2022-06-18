Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,330.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,617.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

