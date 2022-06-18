Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

