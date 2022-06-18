iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,293,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $221.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average of $261.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.