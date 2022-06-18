Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 948.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average of $236.14. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.