Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,367 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock worth $10,457,284 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

NYSE KR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

