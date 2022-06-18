6,552 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.