Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.