Values First Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,960 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 104,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $440.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

