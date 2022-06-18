Bokf Na Acquires 19,541 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

