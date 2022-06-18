Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

AWK stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

