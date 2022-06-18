apricus wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

