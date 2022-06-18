5,074 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

