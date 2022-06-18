40,174 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.