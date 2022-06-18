apricus wealth LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Chevron accounts for about 2.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average of $148.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

