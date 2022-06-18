Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

