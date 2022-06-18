Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

