Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

