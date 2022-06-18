Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

V stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

