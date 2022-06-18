Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 6,234 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

