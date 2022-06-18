Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

