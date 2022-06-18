Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 607 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

