Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.15. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.