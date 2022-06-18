Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys Shares of 964 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

AMGN stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.94. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

