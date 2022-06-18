Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

EMR opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

