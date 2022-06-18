Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $601,000 Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,330 shares of company stock worth $253,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

