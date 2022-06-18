Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on META. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

META stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.15. The stock has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.