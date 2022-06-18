Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

EMR opened at $78.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

