35,127 Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of IGM Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535 in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGMS stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

