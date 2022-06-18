Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 182 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $582.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $643.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $753.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

