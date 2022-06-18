Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 2,221 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $16,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $212.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

