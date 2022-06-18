Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $7.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,330.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,617.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

