Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.