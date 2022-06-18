Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average is $146.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

