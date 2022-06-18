Ascent Group LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.49.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.