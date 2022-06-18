16,528 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

