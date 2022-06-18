Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $6.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

