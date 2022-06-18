Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $269.73 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

