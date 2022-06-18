Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 723 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 185,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

