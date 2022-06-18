Auxier Asset Management Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 185,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

