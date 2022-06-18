Camden Capital LLC Sells 918 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,322.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,611.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

