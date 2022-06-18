Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $498,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Welltower by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

