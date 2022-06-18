Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

