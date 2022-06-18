Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,704,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186,195 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 157,957 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $376,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX opened at $9.45 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.