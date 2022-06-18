Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

